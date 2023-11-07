Investment House LLC Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Investment House LLC trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,804 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $766,539,000 after acquiring an additional 491,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $388,787,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,990,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $454,751,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $245.13. 207,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,852. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. HSBC initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

