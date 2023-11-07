Investment House LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Investment House LLC reduced its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Investment House LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,837,000 after buying an additional 1,283,911 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $49,649,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,141,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,641,000 after acquiring an additional 275,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1,109.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 246,959 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 47,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $2,383,058.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,993,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,739,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $3,385,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,726.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 47,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $2,383,058.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,993,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,739,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,740 shares of company stock valued at $6,944,642 over the last three months. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.09. 99,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,927. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.06. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 421.70% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $374.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.04) earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

