Investment House LLC Grows Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Investment House LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

MDLZ traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $68.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,230,340. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

