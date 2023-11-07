Investment House LLC Has $15.82 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for about 1.2% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Investment House LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $15,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $3,667,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 764,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,672,000 after buying an additional 193,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total value of $318,530.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CRL traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.23. 117,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,912. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $262.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.05. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

