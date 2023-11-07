Investment House LLC Has $19.11 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Investment House LLC cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for about 1.4% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $19,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $111.18. 483,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,276. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

