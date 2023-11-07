Investment House LLC Has $21.21 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Investment House LLC lowered its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises 1.6% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $21,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $245.76 and a one year high of $308.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 651.69%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

