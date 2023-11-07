Investment House LLC Has $23.63 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Investment House LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.8% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $23,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,459.9% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.54. The stock had a trading volume of 266,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

