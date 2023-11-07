Investment House LLC Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Investment House LLC lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. DZ Bank raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.07.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.31. 3,912,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,190,447. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.75. The stock has a market cap of $218.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $64.80 and a 1 year high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

