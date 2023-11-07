Investment House LLC Has $5.27 Million Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Investment House LLC owned approximately 0.07% of RH worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 17.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,981,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,653,000 after purchasing an additional 289,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at $170,133,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in RH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 352,456 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

RH Price Performance

NYSE RH traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.73. 138,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,163. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.40. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $406.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.30. RH had a return on equity of 54.78% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $800.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.89 million. On average, analysts predict that RH will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RH from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of RH from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on RH

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.