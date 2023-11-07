Investment House LLC Has $6.35 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Investment House LLC lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in PepsiCo by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 78,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 37,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.43. 1,399,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,856,608. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $230.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

