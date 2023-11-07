Investment House LLC Has $8.33 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Investment House LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $93.40. 301,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,716. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.25. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $197.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

