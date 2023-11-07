Investment House LLC Has $8.91 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Investment House LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,330 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,327,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,937,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,664,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,378,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,088,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,960,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,674,524,000 after purchasing an additional 399,565 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

CSCO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.26. 3,127,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,979,314. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.