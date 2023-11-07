Investment House LLC Has $9.18 Million Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Investment House LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,506 shares during the period. Investment House LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.91. 1,019,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,620. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.33 and a 200-day moving average of $126.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

