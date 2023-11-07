Investment House LLC Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 920.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,767 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,932 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 15,456 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in American Express by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.95.

American Express Stock Up 0.1 %

AXP stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.11. The company had a trading volume of 377,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,344. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $111.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

