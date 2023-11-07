Investment House LLC Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Investment House LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $973,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 16.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $54.85. 4,032,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,203,768. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.71. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $92.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.