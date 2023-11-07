Investment House LLC Purchases 1,256,124 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Investment House LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 1,004.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256,124 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $10,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in NU during the first quarter worth $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in NU during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

NU Price Performance

Shares of NU stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,518,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,968,506. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. NU had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NU. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. New Street Research cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NU

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.