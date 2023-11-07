Investment House LLC Raises Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Investment House LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.44. 343,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,721. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.00 and its 200-day moving average is $247.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

