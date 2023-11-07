Investment House LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Investment House LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 183.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $10,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 262,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 60.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,979,000 after acquiring an additional 253,864 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 763.6% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 167,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,538,000 after acquiring an additional 147,945 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,197,000 after purchasing an additional 124,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,643.21.

MELI stock traded up $9.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,384.26. 93,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,784. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $815.85 and a 1 year high of $1,451.56. The company has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,295.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,258.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

