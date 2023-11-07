Investment House LLC Reduces Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Investment House LLC lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Waters by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Waters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 39.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Waters Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $257.68. 327,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.60 and its 200 day moving average is $270.39. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $353.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Waters Company Profile
Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
