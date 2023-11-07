Investment House LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Investment House LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,696 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.6% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 71.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.88. 524,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,951. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $146.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

