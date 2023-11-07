Investment House LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Investment House LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.21. 140,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,538. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.55 and a 52 week high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ECL

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.