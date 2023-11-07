Investment House LLC Sells 11,775 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Investment House LLC decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 1.1% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $356,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,587.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $356,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,287,359. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.78. 741,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,031. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.91.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.