Investment House LLC Sells 1,320 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Investment House LLC lowered its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $11,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $768.99. The company had a trading volume of 39,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,449. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $706.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $712.94. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $534.01 and a 1-year high of $811.60. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GWW

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.