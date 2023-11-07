Investment House LLC Sells 145 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Investment House LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.78 and a 200 day moving average of $232.25. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

