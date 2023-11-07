Investment House LLC Sells 154,049 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Investment House LLC trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 154,049 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in Corning by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 5.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Corning by 2.5% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.56. 773,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253,130. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.71%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

