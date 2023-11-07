Investment House LLC Sells 330 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Investment House LLC cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Stryker by 95,685.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after buying an additional 4,937,356 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $275.33. The stock had a trading volume of 366,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,397. The stock has a market cap of $104.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $206.66 and a 12-month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.87.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

