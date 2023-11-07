Investment House LLC Sells 400 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Investment House LLC cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,308 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in HP by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,549,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476,783 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 114,461.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HP by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HP by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,713,127,000 after buying an additional 2,170,423 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,931,245. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.68.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

