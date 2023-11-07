Investment House LLC Sells 4,150 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Investment House LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in NIKE by 100,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,750,643,000 after purchasing an additional 116,877 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,667,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,327,251. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $165.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

