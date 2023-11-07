Investment House LLC Sells 4,485 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Investment House LLC cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.65.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.63. The company had a trading volume of 515,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,550. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

