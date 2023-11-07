Investment House LLC Sells 7,062 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Investment House LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,062 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,570,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Fastenal by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,525,000 after buying an additional 4,903,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,831,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 593.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,581 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $58.97. The stock had a trading volume of 710,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.39. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $60.93.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

