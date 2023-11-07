Investment House LLC Sells 8,975 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,975 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.2% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UPS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.73. The stock had a trading volume of 645,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,371. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.61 and its 200 day moving average is $168.80. The firm has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

