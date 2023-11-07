Investment House LLC Sells 90 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Investment House LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.1% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.58. The company had a trading volume of 509,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,438. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.89 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.92.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,853 shares of company stock worth $4,851,404 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

