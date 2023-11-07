Investment House LLC Trims Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Investment House LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.3% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $7.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.19. 1,277,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,055,531. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $194.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -464.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.93.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.