Investment Partners LTD. Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,056,478,000 after buying an additional 1,230,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,490,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,435,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $131.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $142.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

