Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 6,268 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 291% compared to the average volume of 1,604 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Matterport from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Matterport alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Matterport

Matterport Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTTR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.58. 3,990,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. Matterport has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $4.07.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 39.63% and a negative net margin of 146.13%. On average, analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 53,981 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $140,890.41. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 218,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,324.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 273,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $714,409.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,669,423 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,194.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 53,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $140,890.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 218,132 shares in the company, valued at $569,324.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,981 shares of company stock worth $1,299,730 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Matterport by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 20.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Matterport by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.