Investors Buy High Volume of Hims & Hers Health Call Options (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 11,008 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 330% compared to the average daily volume of 2,560 call options.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 10.4 %

NYSE HIMS traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,569,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,186. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $56,898.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,979.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $56,898.59. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,979.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $46,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,413 shares of company stock valued at $785,827 over the last 90 days. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth about $550,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,409,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 962,971 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 345.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 43,930 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIMS. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

