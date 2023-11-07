Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Acquired by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,399.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,399.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 5,000,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.54.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.36.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

