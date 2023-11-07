Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Holdings Lifted by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,778,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $612,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRDM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Iridium Communications from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.78 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -210.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.09 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -288.89%.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

