Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 26.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,051.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,051.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,370 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 44.6% during the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 32,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

