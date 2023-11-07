iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,409,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,873 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,850,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,146,000 after acquiring an additional 320,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,157,000 after acquiring an additional 551,952 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $87.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,163,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,773,408. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.02 and a 200-day moving average of $96.57. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

