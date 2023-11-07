iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,549 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $87.98. 10,163,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,773,408. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.57. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

