iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. owned about 0.11% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 142,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $268,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.56.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.