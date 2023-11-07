iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stake Reduced by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $853,748,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,033,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,320,000 after buying an additional 113,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,786.7% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,493,000 after buying an additional 1,117,420 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

HDV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,549. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $109.01.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

