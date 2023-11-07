iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,081,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,347,000 after purchasing an additional 240,423 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.77. 955,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,012,028. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.65. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

