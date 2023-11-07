iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $75.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.64.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

