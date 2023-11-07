iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) is Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 37,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 141,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,260,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 225.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 949,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,414,000 after buying an additional 657,920 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

IGV traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $348.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,588 shares. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $348.10 and a 200 day moving average of $337.78. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

