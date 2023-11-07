iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.74. 618,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,290. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average of $91.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

