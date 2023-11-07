iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP increased its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report) by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP owned 1.49% of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,704,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,183,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 61,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Price Performance

Shares of EDEN stock traded up €0.06 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €99.94 ($107.46). The stock had a trading volume of 2,194 shares. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a fifty-two week low of €54.51 ($58.61) and a fifty-two week high of €71.11 ($76.46). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €100.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €105.18. The firm has a market cap of $234.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares MSCI Denmark ETF

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

