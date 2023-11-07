iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after buying an additional 26,386,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,897,274,000 after buying an additional 3,109,690 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day moving average of $71.30. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

