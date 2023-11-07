iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

EFA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,046,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,108,564. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.76 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

